Popular Halifax street nurse hangs up his hat

Word on the street travels fast in Halifax, especially after Rick Swaine decided to hang up his hat.

For 12 years, the popular nurse has inspired colleagues and gone the extra mile for patients.

Swaine is known for wearing a stylish black hat that lets patients know "Nurse Nick" is on duty.

"More people identify me by the hat more than anything else," Swaine jokes. "I have a pretty common face."

Walking down Gottingen Street in Halifax's North End, Swaine is recognized for his soft brimmed black fedora, and his compassionate service as an outreach nurse.

More than a decade ago, Swaine and a group of healthcare workers created the Mobile Outreach Street Health team, also known as MOSH.

It brings health care expertise to the streets by helping the homeless and those insecurely housed.

"Initially it was pretty scary," said Swaine. "I don't think we really knew what we were in for and I don't think we quite knew our boundaries and tried probably a little too hard to be everything to everyone."

There was a lot to learn, but Swaine says the partnerships MOSH made with other support agencies went beyond expectations.

"There are no gaps with that team," said Swaine. "I'm leaving a very strong team."

Marie France LeBlanc is the executive director of the North End Community Health Centre which operates MOSH. They were planning to hold a retirement party for Swaine in the parking lot off Gottingen Street, but the increase in Covid-19 cases forced them to cancel.

LeBlanc says they spent a year planning the party and a lot of people were disappointed it had to be cancelled.

"Rick was inspirational in his work," said LeBlanc. "It was his attitude, his empathy, his quick thinking, and his ability to go and do anything at any time."

Tribute tweets were shared online and congratulatory messages from colleagues were scrawled on a whiteboard in the MOSH van, making it clear Swaine has left an impact on those he served and worked alongside.

"We're not going to replace Rick," said LeBlanc. "Our goal is to honour all the work that he has done and honour the legacy that he leaves behind and move the program forward."

Swaine says it’s hard to leave after 26 years in public health.

"I'm feeling pretty grateful, mixed in with a little melancholy and nostalgia."

In retirement, Swaine plans to travel and paddle his kayak a little more. He'll also hang up his trademark hat, which will allow him a little anonymity when he's walking down the street.