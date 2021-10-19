Popular Halloween costumes for 2021

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Halloween stores in Sudbury are seeing some new trends customers are trying out this year.

The Spirit Halloween store said it’s been a busy place in the last few weeks, and staff said customers have their favourite go-to costumes.

“The anime costumes have been really popular this year,” said Jade Lamirande, Spirit Halloween employee.

"Also Harley Quinn is a really big hit. Our most popular couple’s costume would be Cruella and the Dalmatian costume."

At Stage & Street, another downtown, customers have been steadily renting costumes for Halloween night, as well as Halloween gatherings. They said this year, they are seeing a bit of a new trend.

“Medieval is the most popular -- everyone is taking these older characters, older stories and creating them into something absolutely scary,” said Jelise Keating, employee at Stage & Street. “Vikings are going out this year, we have some Shakespeares that are going out as zombies this year, as well.”

Staff said shoppers seem to be more excited about Halloween this year compared to the past, mainly because most people missed out on the annual festivities last year.

“Lots of excitement. Honestly, people are so excited to get out and show their Halloween spirit,” said Keating.

“The kids are like insanely happy when they come and they look at all the props and everything. People will spend like an hour here just going around looking at all the decorations,” said Lamirande. “Also, even adults are coming in and they are hosting parties, getting all these things. We’ll get something and then an hour later it’ll be sold out. So, it’s been super busy this year.”

Health officials remind trick-or-treaters to wear a face covering and not just a Halloween mask. They are also asking those going door-to-door for candy to not stand in large groups on people's steps and front porches.