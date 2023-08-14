Popular Louisbourg, N.S., trail to receive major facelift after Fiona damage

The Louisbourg Lighthouse Trail in Cape Breton will undergo a major renovation, after it was damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona almost a year ago.

“You could have peace and serenity and to go to a place like this and have it spoiled was awful,” said resident, Iris Stevens.

Parts of the trail have eroded away following Fiona, posing a significant risk to public safety.

On Monday the province announced nearly $158,400 in funding to make the area more resistant to the impacts of a changing climate.

“Certainly with this sustainable growth challenge fund, where this money was allocated from, the goal is to work with municipalities and communities to really support them for restorations such as this,” said Brian Comer, Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East.

The closure of the trail has also had an impact on local businesses and residents.

“You can see the difference. Last year for example with the trail its normal self, there was a steady flow of cars. There were more people going to the lighthouse than the Fortress,” said Carter Stevens, Chair Person for The Louisbourg Lighthouse Coastal Trail.

Stevens says the traffic has dwindled since Fiona, but with Monday’s announcement he's hoping it will soon return.

The plan is to relocate and rebuild trail sections further away from the shoreline to protect it from future storm surges.

“It will offset these three sections probably 150 feet or so in land. They will have higher views, more look offs to see, and a greater area for viewing coverage,” said Stevens.

Stevens says it’s unclear when the trail might reopen, but he says their goal is to allow access to the public by June 2024.

