Popular music venue Old East 765 to close its doors after building sold

A popular live music venue in the Old East Village will be closing its doors before the end of the month.

London’s Old East 765 Bar and Grill on Dundas Street will shut down for good Feb. 27 after the building was sold to new owners.

"To all those who have supported me, the staff, the industry and Old East 765 as a business, I am forever grateful for your support, patronage and love," said bar owner and operator Jim Ferreira.

The new owners will take possession of the building March 1 and they have no plans to let Ferreira continue to operate the venue.

Meanwhile this Saturday, 15 bands have been scheduled to play what's being dubbed as "Last Call at 765."

"I want to thank every single performing artist, band, musician, promoter for gracing our stage, it was truly an honor to have you perform your talents. You are the reason why I stayed and pushed through those days and nights I questioned myself why I am even in this business. Its been a pleasure to see so many of you grow and become pros at your craft. You are all amazing, and I hope to someday see you perform at a venue. Or perhaps to perform at a new venue of mine," added Ferreira.