Popular Ottawa thrift shop opens storefront after Instagram success

Thrifty shoppers know that trendy, one-of-a-kind clothing, can come second-hand.

Two Ottawa friends who found online success during the pandemic selling kids’ consignment clothes have expanded their at-home business to a storefront.

Those in the know, know: The Thrifted Mini is where it’s at.

At the onset of the pandemic, friends Amy Dijkema and Aly Marcotte began collecting second-hand and consignment clothes for kids. The pair sold their carefully curated and un-gendered lines on Instagram, through a bi-weekly ‘drop’ where items were posted to stories and shoppers could snag them.

“We have sleepers, sleep sacks, warm suits, sweaters, shoes, hats…everything that a child might need,” says Dijkema. “We have a lot of people in Ottawa and boutique crafters across Canada that have created pieces for little ones that have now made it to our store and we’re able to give those a second life.”

“We do place a lot of emphasis on keeping things that are good quality,” says Marcotte. “We try to have all kinds of different finds. I love the vintage, so I’m always looking for the unique vintage pieces that are maybe reminiscent of childhood or things that are hard to find.”

Dijkema and Marcotte are also neighbours and the items sold online used to be picked up from a shed between their homes.

But now, with more than 14,000 Instagram followers and demand for their collections booming, on Thursday there was a new big ‘drop’ for The Thrifted Mini.

A storefront on Wellington Street West at the corner of Holland Avenue.

“People can actually come in and feel the pieces, build an outfit with things that they see and it’s just going to be a really great experience for customers to come in and actually get to feel the clothing,” says Marcotte.

“I think it was a natural next step for us,” adds Dijkema. “I think that we both wanted to grow and expand the business and reach more people and you will see what you see in the store online as well.

“There are higher-end and quality pieces of clothing that people consign that often cost a lot of money upfront and you can find it here for a discounted price. There’s a lot of great pieces and everyone should go home with something nice.”

With more space, comes more stock and more choices and more clothing, that will remain out of landfills - an expansion on the motivation which started this business endeavour.

As for Instagram sales, the friends say it continues to remain a passion and ‘drops’ will continue on their bi-weekly schedule along with cross-Canada and worldwide shipping.