Popular pickleball a neighbourhood nuisance in South Surrey

The City of Surrey is moving pickleball play to a new location in Crescent Park, after receiving numerous complaints from angry residents.

Two years ago many of the tennis courts in the area were converted to pickleball, and neighbours said they immediately noticed a sharp increase in noise.

"They are far louder than tennis players,” said South Surrey resident Joanne Spruce, who described hearing constant banging, clacking and swearing.

The game is a combination of other racket sports and players use solid paddles to hit a polymer ball.

“They have tournaments and 24 people are at it,” said Spruce. “The guy who lives in the corner apartment is going nuts with the noise.”

She has been lobbying the city to move the pickleball courts for two years.

Players enjoying the game Monday admitted to CTV News that pickleball is a loud sport, and are not surprised neighbours have complained.

In a statement, city staff confirmed to CTV News that it has reduced the hours people can play. Crews are also building new courts in a different area of the park.

“These new courts are expected to be complete this summer, at which time pickleball play will be shifted over to the new courts,” the statement read.