Popular restaurant chain to open flagship at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Earls is setting up shop at Yorkdale Shopping Centre this spring.
The restaurant chain announced on Thursday it will be opening its new Toronto flagship location at the mall, which is set to open on April 21.
Earls Yorkdale will have some unique menu items and cocktails, with new dishes like Yuzu Tuna Tataki, a seafood tower, and Angry Chicken Lettuce Wraps.
For drinks, diners can opt for a Cucumber Jalapeno Ranch Water, Grapefruit Hibiscus Paloma or a Passion Fruit Chili Margarita. Local wines from the Niagara region and across the province will also be available.
Earls says it also commissioned local artists to create modern artwork for the Yorkdale spot.
On top of its flagship location, Earls is set to open another restaurant in the Manulife Centre at Bay and Bloor streets in the fall.
The restaurant chain says it will also open another location on King Street West early next year.
