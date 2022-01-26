Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
Digital News Editor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Leyda's Café has announced it will close its doors on Saturday.
"We would like to take time to reshape and reflect on what Leyda’s will look like moving forward during these challenging times," the restaurant said in social media post sharing the news.
"Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you soon."
The restaurant said its bread will still be available at some local grocers.
A Leyda’s representative told CTV News the pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are largely responsible for the closure.
Sunday marked the last day of business for another Riversdale eatery, Seoul Korean Restaurant, which closed after 11 years.
