Popular summer event in Bracebridge cancelled due to high costs, few volunteers

The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) announced it would no longer be hosting the Father's Day Car Show, a summer staple in the heart of cottage country since 2008.

The decision was made by the BIA Board after months of discussion, citing increased costs and a lack of volunteers to execute the event.

"Staff reached out to several organizations; however, to date, they have not found a group that has the capacity to take it on," stated BIA manager Tracy Larkman.

The car show has been a highlight of the summer season and has brought many people to the downtown area, boosting local businesses.

"The decision to cancel the car show was a tough one as it was loved by so many. However, the increased cost associated with hosting events, the high volume of volunteers needed to run them, plus feedback from our membership helped our board make the decision," said BIA chairperson Lindsay Alexander.

The BIA said it would continue evaluating its festivals and events and explore new opportunities to bring visitors to the downtown area.

Anyone interested in hosting the Father's Day Car Show should contact the Bracebridge BIA.