Popular Yorkville restaurant closes indefinitely citing uncertain times

An award-winning Toronto restaurant is closing its doors indefinitely, citing uncertain times and a lack of patrons willing to eat indoors.

Chabrol, a French restaurant located at 156 Cumberland Street in Yorkville, made the announcement via Instagram on Aug. 13.

"The majority of our regular clientele are not ready for indoor dining and we completely understand where they are coming from," reads the post.

The restaurant moved from their previous location at 90 Yorkville Avenue to Cumberland Street a year ago, coinciding with the pandemic and forcing them to keep their doors closed longer than expected, says the post.

“As a result, we have decided to close Chabrol down until things are truly under control.”

Their last day of service was Aug. 14.

Chabrol has two sister restaurants — Cava, located at 1560 Yonge Street, and Tanto, at 922 Queen Street — both of which will remain open.

The post states that Chabrol will continue to offer catering and is planning to reopen in a new location when the time is right.

“We’d like to say a wholehearted thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us from the very beginning as well as those who have stuck with us through the last couple of years. We are forever grateful.”