Waterloo Region's three cities grew by more than 10,000 people per year over the last five years, new data from Statistics Canada shows.

According to data on the government agency's website, the combined population of Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge grew from 542,034 in 2016 to 593,882 in 2020.

That's a growth rate of more nine per cent over five years, which is higher than Toronto's growth rate of about 6.5 per cent over the same time.

Over the five years prior, that growth rate in Waterloo Region was just under six per cent: from 2011 to 2016, the population grew from 512,547 to 542,034.

The census information also shows the growth in these metropolitan areas near Waterloo Region: