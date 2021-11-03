'Populations are getting huge': City of Lethbridge, Alta., very concerned by invasive goldfish

Officials in the city of Lethbridge, Alta., are anxious over the presence of invasive fish species in a number of local ponds and warn they could have a serious environmental impact if the right conditions are in place.

Last week, work crews were investigating storm ponds at three local parks and found a number of large goldfish and koi in the water.

They say the fish ended up there when aquarium owners dumped their tanks to set them free instead of disposing of them.

The problem is the fish can outlast a frigid Alberta winter and have no natural enemies, so it's very easy for them to overwhelm local fish populations.

"They're reproducing, they're outcompeting and their populations are getting huge," said Jackie Cardinal, parks and natural resources coordinator with the City of Lethbridge.

"The other takeaway is our storm ponds directly connect to the river, so should these ponds flood over, there is a chance they could end up in the Oldman River."

As a result of their findings, contractors are scheduled to treat the affected storm ponds at Chinook Lake, Firelight Park and Elm Groves Pond next year.

In the meantime, anyone who finds an invasive species of fish in any storm pond should dispose of it immediately.