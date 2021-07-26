Popup clinic in York Region aims to increase vaccinations for young people

A popup COVID-19 vaccination clinic was set up in Stouffville on Sunday to increase accessibility to the vaccine for young people.

Carter Norman is a 14-year-old grade 9 student in Stouffville and is eager to return to the classroom.

Carter and his father received their vaccines at a popup clinic.

"I'm excited because it means I can hang out with my friends," Carter says.

Many students and parents in the province are wondering what the plan will look like for the upcoming school year.

York Region's top doctor, Dr. Karim Kurji, says increasing vaccinations amongst younger people is crucial for students to return to class in September.

"When you have higher incidents of COVID-19 in the community, it makes its way into the school," Kurji says.

According to Dr. Kurji, 68% of York Region is fully vaccinated, but says the numbers have dropped. In recent weeks, the number of vaccinations have dropped from upwards of 20,000 to now 9,000 daily.

"We need to try really hard to convince the unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated," Kurji says. "We owe it to our children. We owe it to everyone."

Simcoe County is also seeing decreased vaccination numbers.

"I was a little disappointed when I saw the numbers for Simcoe County," says Dr. Sohail Gandhi, former president of the Ontario Medical Association. "We're second last in all the regions for the total vaccinated."

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has been offering walk-in appointments for residents looking to book their first or second shot. More information on walk-in schedules can be found on their website.