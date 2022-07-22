Porch Pirate groundhog caught on camera stealing package near Winchester, Ont.
A porch pirate rodent has a new voltage converter for its den, after being caught on camera stealing an Amazon package from a home near Winchester, Ont. this week.
Kerry Coons tells CTV News Ottawa the family received an alert indicating the package was delivered Wednesday evening, but there was no sign of the package at the home south of Ottawa.
After searching the property, Coons viewed the porch security camera and discovered a groundhog snatched the item from the porch and fled the scene.
A two-minute video sent to CTV News Ottawa shows the groundhog walking up to the small package on the porch and sniffing the package. Shortly after, the groundhog scurried away with the package in its mouth.
"Apparently, he needed the 120 volt to 12 volt converter more than me to power something in his burrow," Coons told CTV News Ottawa.
Coons says that after searching around the property, they never found the package.
Meantime, the perpetrator is still at large. It's believe the groundhog has gone underground with the package.
