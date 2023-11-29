Porch pirate swipes packages from Barrie home

The holiday season is here, and with online shopping abundant, porch pirates are on the prowl, ready to snatch packages left unattended at doorsteps.

Police in Barrie are looking to identify a man who they say helped himself to items delivered to a Parkside Drive home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The service asks anyone with information to email the investigation officer.

Police say these opportunistic thieves are well aware of the surge in deliveries during this festive time, making it crucial for shoppers to take precautions to safeguard their packages.

PROTECT PACKAGES

Authorities warn daytime porch pirate thefts only take seconds.

Avoid becoming a victim of a porch pirate by having packages delivered to a workplace, relative, or neighbour who will be home at the time.

Police suggest tracking online deliveries and having someone home to accept the package upon arrival or request it be placed out of sight.

Additionally, consider installing exterior security cameras, such as a smart doorbell system with built-in cameras that monitor motion.

Police also encourage residents to report suspicious activity immediately and report stolen packages.