Porch pirates: Crime Stoppers offers tips to avoid the 'Grinch' stealing your Christmas parcels

While it's the most wonderful time of year for some, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is reminding people to be on the lookout for the 'Grinch' this holiday season.

The agency warned the public about porch pirates with a demonstration in Surrey on Monday, using the Grinch and the "original Christmas crime stopper" Cindy Lou Who.

"The holiday season is upon us now and we're all wanting to spend lots of time with our friends and family, but it's not a time to let our guard down," said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

"Criminals certainly don't and we need to be ever so careful at this time of the year to make sure that we protect our property and our Christmas goodies that we're getting."

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is offering tips to help people protect themselves and their property from Christmas crooks.

TIPS TO AVOID FALLING VICTIM TO THE 'GRINCH'

Don't leave parcels at your front door. If you're unable to be home at the time of delivery, arrange for a neighbour to pick it up for you;

Keep your blinds closed to prevent potential thieves from looking into your home;

Get home security cameras installed to watch for deliveries;

Think twice before posting a vacation photo on social media and letting people know that you're not home;

Don't keep the empty boxes from expensive gifts outside your home where thieves can spot them;

Mark your property in case it's stolen.

Crime Stoppers is also warning drivers not to leave anything visible inside their cars, whether they're at home or parked at the mall to do some holiday shopping.

The agency said it's important for shoppers to keep their purses and wallets close to them at all times, as pickpockets may try to take advantage of the holiday crowds.

"We're all distracted. We're carrying lots of parcels. It's really easy for someone to break in or get into your pocket," said Annis.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who witnesses one of these crimes to call 911.