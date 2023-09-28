iHeartRadio

Porch pirates swipe deliveries in Barrie's east end


A woman and man walk down a driveway on Penetang Street in Barrie, Ont., on Sept. 12, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying two people accused of stealing deliveries in Barrie.

Police say a man and woman stole packages that were delivered to a home on Penetang Street in the city's east end on Sept. 12.

The duo were captured on video walking in the area of Penetang Street and Berczy Street.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them via email.

