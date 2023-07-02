Porchside Festival returns to Collingwood

The Porchside Festival has returned to Collingwood for a third straight year this month.

Presented by Theatre Collingwood, the festival features 36 live performances on different porches across the town and kicked off on Canada Day with its first set of performances.

"The first year we did it, three years ago, we could only have 25 people in a yard," said Erica Angus, Theatre Collingwood Executive Director. "But now it's grown to 75 people, which we're trying to limit to keep intimate, up close and personal."

Angus said that while the event was born out of necessity during the pandemic, it has rapidly become one of the theatre group's most popular festivals.