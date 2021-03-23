Because there are still appointments available, the Porcupine Health Unit is urging residents to sign up for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible residents.

Eligible individuals include:

- Staff and essential caregivers of long term care homes, retirement homes and First Nations elder care;

- Highest, very high and high priority healthcare workers;

• Adult chronic home care recipients;

• Adults 80 years and older;

• First Nation people, Métis and Inuit who are 18 years or older

Appointments are still available at the following locations and times:

- Iroquois Falls I.F. Community Centre, March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Smooth Rock Falls Community Centre, March 24, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

- Cochrane Pavilion, March 25, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

- Hornepayne, Porcupine Health Unit, March 25, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Appointments are required," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday. "Walk-ins will not be accepted. Individuals who are eligible can book an appointment online or call the health unit at 1-800-461-1818."

If you have an appointment at the COVID vaccine clinic, residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

- Please do not come to your appointment early as you will not be able to enter the clinic before your appointment time.

- Please do not gather outside.

- Bring a mask and your health card.

"If you live in other parts of the PHU region or if you were not able to schedule an appointment at these clinics, please be patient," the health unit said. "More vaccine clinics for this group are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks. We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed."

If you have questions about the vaccine, information is available on the health unit's website.

You can also contact your healthcare provider if you have questions about your specific health conditions and the vaccine.

"Everyone in the PHU region is a priority and everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine," the health unit said. "Because the vaccine arrives in waves, there isn’t enough vaccine to immunize everyone at the same time."