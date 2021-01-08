Health officials in the Cochrane District have confirmed two new COVID-19 infections, marking 10 new cases this week and bringing the number of active cases in the area to 14.

One of the cases involves a resident of the Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita – Harty, Moonbeam, Fauquier-Strickland area who was exposed through close contact of another confirmed case and is in self-isolation.

The other involves a resident from the James and Hudson Bay region. The individual is isolating and health officials are investigating the point of exposure.

This after six new cases were announced Thursday along with an outbreak at Extendicare in Kapuskasing.

As a result of the continued rise in the number of infections, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the lockdown in northern Ontario will be extended for another two weeks, bringing it in line with the southern part of the province.

Despite this, northern Ontario students will still return to in-person learning on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, the Cochrane District has had 141 residents test positive for the disease and 129 of those cases have been resolved, including nine COVID-related deaths.