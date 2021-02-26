The Porcupine Health Unit is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at Innes Transport in Moosonee.

Two employees of Innes Transport are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the workplace. The cases are currently in self-isolation.

"The PHU is working closely with the workplace to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

"The management team at Innes Transport is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The PHU has already followed up with close contacts -- those with high-risk exposures.

The health unit reminds the public that anyone who is not feeling well should stay home, self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario.

You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818. Our COVID-19 information line is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To reduce the risk of exposure, the health unit advises taking the following public health measures:

- Screen regularly for symptoms.

- Stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Practise two metres physical distancing.

- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

- Do not have gatherings indoors with people outside your household.

- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.