Porcupine Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools
The Porcupine Health Unit said Wednesday that a COVID-19 school outbreak has been declared at École publique Renaissance (Pavillon) in Timmins and École publique Passeport Jeunesse (Elementary) in Hearst.
"The PHU is working closely with the two schools and (the) Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l'Ontario to ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and staff," the health unit said in a news release.
"Affected cohorts and staff have been given individual guidance for monitoring, isolation and testing as appropriate."
The health unit said it will work with the school to provide infection prevention and control assessments and support the implementation of enhanced public health measures as necessary.
"The PHU reminds all parents, students and staff in schools that daily symptom screening and testing when ill are important strategies to help reduce the spread of COVID-19," the health unit said.
"Continue to use the screening tool for schools and childcare every morning to check for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status and remember -- the sniffles, fever or cough may not just be a cold or the flu."
