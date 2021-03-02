The Porcupine Health Unit is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pepco in Hearst.

"To date, four employees of Pepco are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the workplace," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday. "The cases are currently in self-isolation."

Pepco is a business that sells industrial and fleet maintenance supplies, home heating and operates gas stations

"The PHU is working closely with the workplace to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place," the release said. "The management team at Pepco is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The PHU has already followed up with close contacts -- those with high-risk exposure.

Anyone who is not feeling well should stay home, self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818. The COVID-19 information line is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.