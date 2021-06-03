Porcupine Health Unit hosting more drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the Porcupine Health Unit area, several drop-in vaccination clinics across the region are opening to help residents get their first dose.

The first clinic is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tim Hortons Event Centre in Cochrane. There is a second clinic in Cochrane on June 11 from 2 to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary at the following drop-in clinics:

Mountjoy Arena in Timmins – June 4 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vern Miller Arena in Matheson – June 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reg Lamy Cultural Centre in Smooth Rock Falls – June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. and June 8 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Jus Jordan Arena in Iroquois Falls – June 9 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Sports Palace in Kapuskasing – June 9 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Claude Larose Arena in Hearst – June 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 10 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Hornepayne Community Arena – June 7 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The health unit said all eligible residents are welcome to attend the clinic nearest them to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. More vaccine clinics are being planned in the region over the next few weeks.

"Please note that these clinics are not available for individuals who are waiting for their second doses. The PHU is working to ensure that everyone receives their second dose when they are eligible. As eligibility for second doses and the availability of vaccines expands, information will be shared on how to book an appointment," the health unit said.

To date, 45,091 residents in the Cochrane District have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has grown exponentially since the start of the last stay-at-home orders that ended June 2. The Porcupine Health Unit area went from having 385 total cases between March 2020 and April 7, 2021, to 1,442 as of June 2.

And as of Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m., there are 318 active COVID-19 cases in the Porcupine Health Unit area.

Since the pandemic began, 1,097 people in the Cochrane District have recovered from COVID-19 infections, but 27 people have died. Almost 700 COVID-19 cases in the region involve a variant of concern.