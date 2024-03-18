Porcupine Health Unit issues tainted drug warning

The Porcupine Health Unit is warning everyone who uses substances, even if only recreationally, that tainted substances are circulating causing opioid overdoses.

In a news release Monday, Seamus Murphy, deputy chief for the Cochrane District paramedic service, urged people who use drugs to be vigilant with their use and to always carry Naloxone.

“Drugs such as crack, cocaine, speed, meth, and MDMA may contain toxic substances,” the release said.

“Even if you don’t use these substances often, poisonings (overdoses) can be fatal. Carrying multiple doses of naloxone, not using alone, avoiding mixing substances, and testing a small amount of the drug first are ways to lower your risk of opioid poisoning (overdose).”

“During this drug poisoning crisis, any substance may be tainted,” the release continued.

“Because a fatal overdose can happen anywhere, anytime, and to anyone, protect yourself.”

If you must use alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-6677. The service is free and available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

