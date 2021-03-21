The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) announced today that First Nation people, Metis, and Inuit who are 18-years-old and older are now eligible to book their COVID-19 Vaccine appointment.



In a March 21 news bulletin, PHU confirmed that three separate district clinics in its catchment area would be open on Monday or Tuesday, depending on location.

The Cochrane Pavilion will be open Monday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Smooth Rock Falls Community Centre will be open Monday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Iroquois Fall I.F. Community Centre will be open Tuesday, March 23 from 10:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted. Individuals who are eligible can book an appointment online at phu.fyi/covid-vaccine or call the health unit at 1-800-461-1818.

“This is only the start of clinics to be offered for this priority group. If you live in other parts of the PHU region or if you were not able to schedule an appointment at these clinics, please be patient,” read the bulletin.

“More vaccine clinics for this group are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks. We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed.”

“Everyone in the PHU region is a priority and everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine. Because the vaccine arrives in waves, there isn’t enough vaccine to immunize everyone at the same time.”