Porcupine Health Unit offers third COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised

The Porcupine Health Unit is now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who have compromised immunities.

The province recently announced that health units could begin offering the booster to offer an extra layer of protection against the Delta variant.

Officials said people can either get a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for their third shot. At this time, they said it is only being offered to those who are at the highest risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and its variants, including: individuals who are transplant recipients, patients who are receiving active treatment such as chemotherapy and recipients of an anti-CD20 agent.

Manager of Foundational Standards and Chief Nursing Officer, Chantal Riopel said it is best to contact the health unit to find out about eligibility requirements and booking apportionments.

“If you fall into one of these groups, please call the Porcupine Heath Unit and speak to a nurse who can confirm if you’re eligible and then we’ll contact your primary care provider to determine when is the best time for you to receive the vaccine to have the best immune response possible, ” said Riopel.

She added, some people may either be eligible two or five months after their second vaccine and that's why it's important to check in with health unit officials first.