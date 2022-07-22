Porcupine Health Unit phasing out speech, language and hearing programs

The Porcupine Health Unit says later this year, it's cutting its pre-school speech and language program along with its infant hearing program that serves hundreds of children. Dozens of children are also on a waiting list for services.

The health unit said it is time for a change and active clients and those on the waitlist will be transferred elsewhere.

"We are only one of four health units still providing pre-school speech and language programs," said Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of health for the Cochrane District.

"They're not actually a part of the public health accountability that public health units are required to provide."

She said the pandemic revealed how the health unit needs to focus on its public health mandate and feels a local agency that serves older children is better suited to take over.

"We're very familiar with working with this population, this is what we do. So, one of the reasons why we were so excited about the opportunity because it really does align well with the core services that we do provide," said Marie Rouleau, of Cochrane Temiskaming Children's Treatment Centre.

Kim Johnston is a mom in Kapuskasing who told CTV News she has been trying to get her son treatment for his speech issues for several years and worries this change will make the wait even longer.

"He's approaching seven-and-a-half years old, he hasn't had speech therapy for almost three years now. It feels like he's kind of slipped through the cracks and he's going to end up with a permanent speech problem."

The health unit's move also means all the program's staff will be laid off.

There's no guarantee employees will transfer along with the clients, but Rouleau and Catton said they'll sort out the details and speak with families over the coming weeks.

"What is it that we need to kind of readjust and realign, to make sure that we are providing as timely service as possible," Rouleau said.

"We remain committed to ensuring that the impact on families is minimal and that the transition is as seamless as possible," Catton said.

Rouleau adds the goal is to be able to take over the services as soon as they're discontinued by the health unit on Sept. 30.