Porcupine Health Unit recognizes 'Pride Month' with information booth

With June being 'Pride Month', the Porcupine Health Unit in Timmins took the opportunity to connect with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to let them know that since pandemic restrictions have now lifted, many of their services are being offered again.

Decked out in rainbow-coloured, tie-dyed t-shirts, members of the sexual health and harm reduction teams at the health unit set up an information booth outside their main office on Pine Street South.

Nurses were available to talk about a variety of topics including testing for sexually transmitted infections while outreach workers were on site to explain how to use Naloxone and give out Naloxone kits.

Amy Haapakoski, the Program Coordinator for the Health Unit's outreach program said this "is an awesome opportunity ... so they (members of the public) don’t have to come into the health unit to see what goes on ... they can start these conversations out in a more comfortable area.”

People were invited to take home whatever they chose from a variety of free items including t-shirts, face masks, condoms and water tumblers.