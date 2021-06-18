Porcupine Health Unit reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the far north

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 21 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area Friday.

Four cases are in the Timmins area, one case is in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls and 16 are in the area of James Bay and Hudson Bay region.

The source of infection for seven cases is contact with a confirmed case and 14 are under investigation.

"Remember that every outing is a low-risk exposure and you need to follow public health measures correctly each and every time you leave your house," the health unit said in a news release. "This includes times when you pick up items curbside."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.