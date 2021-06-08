Porcupine Health Unit reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 26 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 13 are in Timmins and 13 cases in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region. Seven cases are contacts of a case and 19 are under investigation.

"Remember that every outing is a low-risk exposure and you need to follow public health measures correctly each and every time you leave your house," the health unit said in a news release. "This includes times when you pick up items curbside."

Anyone in the area looking to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment online or drop-in to a community clinic found on the health unit's vaccine page.

Individuals who are looking to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, click here to check if you are eligible. If you are eligible, an appointment is required.

Visit the vaccine page for information or to book an appointment.

The health unit's COVID-19 information line is open today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.