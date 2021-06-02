Porcupine Health Unit reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Coronavirus cases continue to pile up in the area covered by the Porcupine Health Unit.

Another 40 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday among residents in the health unit area. A total of 21 cases are in Timmins and 19 are in the James and Hudson Bay region.

The source of infection for three cases are contacts of a case and 37 are under investigation.

"Because the vaccine arrives in waves, there isn’t enough vaccine to immunize everyone for their second dose at the same time," the health unit said in a news release.

"For more information on when the vaccine may be available to you, visit Ontario's website. To learn more about how the health unit is progressing with COVID-19 vaccination for our region, visit our weekly bulletin."

The health unit is currently holding vaccination clinics for all individuals 12 years and older. Appointments are available in Cochrane, Timmins, Smooth Rock Falls, Hearst, and Hornepayne. Visit the health unit's vaccine page for information or to book an appointment.

The COVID-19 information line is open today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.