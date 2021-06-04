Porcupine Health Unit reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The area covered Porcupine Health Unit reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one of the highest numbers reported in the northeast since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

And only four health units in Ontario reported more on Friday, all in much larger centres – Toronto (214), Peel (169), Durham (69) and Hamilton (59).

Of the new cases the health unit reported, 20 are in Timmins 33 are in the James and Hudson Bay region, and four cases in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls.

The source of infection for 29 cases are contacts of a case, two cases are related to an outbreak and 26 cases are under investigation.

There are currently 348 active cases in the area, out of a total of 1,539 cases since the start of the pandemic. A total of 27 people have died from illness related to COVID-19.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.