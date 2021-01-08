The Porcupine Health Unit reported nine new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area on Friday.

Seven of the cases are in the Timmins area, while the other two are in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam, and Fauquier-Strickland.

Six of the cases are a result of close contact with a confirmed case, two are part of institutional outbreaks and one is under investigation. There are now 21 active coronavirus cases in the health unit's coverage area, out of 152 total cases since the pandemic began.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.