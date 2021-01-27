A third person has died of COVID-19 at Extendicare Kapuskasing, the Porcupine Health Unit announced Wednesday.

“We wish to offer our most heartfelt condolences to loved ones during this difficult time,” Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“This is a stressful time for all … We need to continue to work together to protect our families, neighbours, coworkers, and communities to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Officials have been battling a COVID outbreak at the home since Jan. 6 following the first laboratory-confirmed infection. It is the third COVID-19 outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.

In all, there are 28 active cases at the home as of Wednesday evening.

"The home continues to meet daily with the Porcupine Health Unit, Sensenbrenner Hospital, Ontario Health, our Local Health Integration Network team and the Ministry of Long-Term Care," Extendicare said in a news release.

"All residents continue to isolate in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and individual care and support. We have six active cases among our care team, all of whom are recovering in self-isolation at home until cleared by Public Health to return to work. A total of three of these staff member cases are now considered resolved."

"I am urging everyone to stay home, especially if they are not feeling well," Catton said. "If you have to go out, wear a properly fitted mask, practice physical distancing by keeping at least two metres or six feet distance between yourself and others and wash your hands."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.