The Porcupine Health Unit reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One case is from the Timmins area and one case is outside the health unit's region. Under provincial guidelines, cases are reported according to a person's permanent address. So people who test positive while they are out of their community are still recorded as local infections.

The source of infection for the Timmins case is close contact with a confirmed case, while no information was given for the second case.

Click here for more information about confirmed cases in the PHU region.