Porcupine Health Unit warns of COVID-19 outbreak at Timmins cannabis store, reports 23 new cases

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and warned of a potential exposure at a cannabis store in Timmins.

Of the new cases, the health unit said 20 are in the James and Hudson Bay region, two are in Timmins and one is in the Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam and Fauquier-Strickland region.

Seven cases are the result of contacts with a confirmed case and 16 are under investigation.

The health unit is also declaring a COVID-19 oubreak at Dutch Love Cannabis in Timmins.

"To date, two individuals are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the workplace," the health unit said in a news release.

"Remember that every outing is a low-risk exposure and you need to follow public health measures correctly each and every time you leave your house. This includes times when you pick up items curbside."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.