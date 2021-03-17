The Porcupine Health Unit says anyone who was on two recent Air Canada flights could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Someone with a confirmed case of the disease may have exposed others on two recent flights:

- March 15 – Air Canada, flight AC0144, scheduled departure at 12:15 p.m. from Calgary to Toronto, especially those seated in rows 14 to 18.

- March 15 – Air Canada, flight AC8289, scheduled departure at 6:55 p.m. from Toronto to Timmins, especially those seated in rows 8 to 12.

"The passengers in these rows must self-isolate immediately and call their local public health unit," the health unit said in a news release Wednesday evening. "Other travellers are directed to self-monitor."

If you are experiencing symptoms, self-isolate at home and call the health unit's COVID-19 information line at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818, or your local public health unit.

"An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or two days) before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19," the release said.