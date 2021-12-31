Porcupine Health Unit warns of increase in suspected opioid overdoses

On behalf of the Opioid Emergency Response Task Force, the Porcupine Health Unit is issuing a public safety alert.

The task force is informing people who use substances, their friends, family, and the public that there has been an increase in rates of suspected opioid events within the Cochrane District.

“The PHU and community partners continue to monitor and respond to opioid and substance use,” Dr. Lianne Catton, medical officer of health, said in a news release Friday.

“The opioid crisis remains a significant concern for our communities. We urge all community members to show compassion and kindness and to make sure we are taking care of and looking out for one another.”

The health unit said most overdose deaths happen when someone else is not around to intervene. People who use substances are encouraged to:

• Never use alone.

• Connect with someone who can call for help if needed. People who use substances can also call the overdose prevention line 24 hours a day at 1-888-853-8542.

• Test a small amount first.

• Avoid mixing substances.

• Carry a naloxone kit.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately, administer naloxone if available, and wait for help to arrive. The Good Samaritan Act provides protection from arrest and breaches for simple possession.

The Opioid Emergency Response Task Force includes members of the Timmins and Area Drug Strategy, a collaboration with several community partners in health and social service sectors working to address opioid and substance abuse.

Officials said those who use drugs, and their family and friends, should be familiar with the signs and symptoms of an overdose and how to provide first aid, including administering naloxone.

Free Naloxone kits are readily available throughout the area at Porcupine Health Unit offices and at many pharmacies. A list of sites is available by clicking here.