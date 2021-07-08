Porcupine Health Unit warns of low-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Ontario Northland buses

The Porcupine Health Unit is warning the public of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 on three Ontario Northland bus routes July 6.

The health unit also reported four new cases Thursday, all in the James Bay and Hudson Bay region.

The public may have been exposed to the virus on these bus routes, all on July 6:

▪ Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 8:30 a.m., from Toronto Yorkdale Bus Terminal to Sudbury.

▪ Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 5:30 p.m., from Sudbury to Timmins.

▪ Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 10:30 p.m., from Timmins to Hearst.

"The exposure to the public is considered low risk," the health unit said in a news release. "However, as a precaution, the PHU is asking these travellers to self-monitor for 14 days, which ends on Tuesday, July 20."

Anyone experiencing symptoms should self-isolate at home and call the health unit's COVID-19 Information Line at 1-705-360-4819 or 1-800-461-1818.