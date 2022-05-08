Porcupine on the runway forces Cessna plane to overshoot landing at Gatineau Airport
A brave porcupine forced a Cessna plane to overshoot its landing spot at the Gatineau Airport.
According to the federal government's CADORS database, the pilot of a Cessna spotted a porcupine on the runaway during their approach on April 30.
The plane conducted an overshoot to avoid the porcupine and land safely.
The report says an airport truck was sent out to chase the animal off the runway.
There was no damage reported to the plane.
In June 2020, the pilot of a Cessna reported a deer near the threshold of Runway 27 at the Gatineau Airport prior to take-off.
In July 2020, a skunk was struck by a WestJet flight landing at the Ottawa International Airport from Toronto.
