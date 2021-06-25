Porcupine region enters Step 1 reopening, businesses cautiously hopeful

It's a day that couldn't come soon enough for people in the Porcupine Health Unit area.

As the region joins the province in Step 1 of reopening, people flocked to stores that can now accept a limited number of indoor customers.

"It feels good to be able to see what you're buying, instead of them bringing it out to the curb," said Karen Leebody, after a trip to the local Canadian Tire. "This way you can make sure you're getting what you want."

It's also an exciting day for small businesses like Compass Brewing.

Co-owner Kevin Patriquin said business during a lockdown can be scarce, with no in-person dining at both his brewery and restaurants that he relies on for beer sales.

Now with patios open around the city, including his own, he's feeling a sense of relief.

"The last six months haven't been really favourable for us," Patriquin said. "Bars and restaurants really haven't been purchasing beers, on tap or in cans at their facilities, so we're really excited to see clients coming back again."

Those sentiments are shared by the owner of children's clothing store Bella's Boutique.

Holly Doyon said while being able to welcome five indoor customers at a time is better than the alternative, she hesitates to hope the momentum to continue, given that past lockdowns and reopenings have left her jaded.

"It's exciting to be open but I'm worried about when the other shoe's going to drop," Doyon said. "You're hearing of cases going up and down, new variants are coming ... I want to be hopeful, but I have a feeling it's not going to last long. It's just emotionally draining."

Timmins Mayor George Pirie sympathizes with this, agreeing the city can expect to handle further lockdowns.

That said, he said the progression to Step 2 is within reach, as long as people who haven't yet been vaccinated strongly consider it — and if everyone follows the long-advised public health measures.

"I expect that we'll be moving in lockstep with the province," Pirie said. "The province has announced June 30 and I expect the Porcupine Heath Unit will be moving into that, as well."

That's pending instructions and updates from the health unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, who is expected to speak on the topic Monday.