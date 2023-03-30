Porsche carjacked in brazen gunpoint robbery in Aurora, police say

One suspect has been arrested and another remains outstanding after a brazen gunpoint carjacking in Aurora on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the victim, a 24-year-old man, was driving southbound on Bathurst Street in a black Porsche Cayenne just before 1 p.m. when he came to a stop at an intersection located at McClellan Drive.

That is when police say that two suspects in a black Ford Escape collided with the victim’s Porsche.

One of those suspects then allegedly got out of the vehicle, produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s keys.

“The victim complied and the suspect entered the Porsche and drove away southbound on Bathurst Street, with the Ford Escape following,” police said in a news release.

Police say some time following the carjacking an “astute patrol officer” observed the damaged Ford Escape at a gas station in Richmond Hill and arrested the driver without incident.

The second suspect, who fled the scene in the Porsche, remains outstanding.

Police say that the carjacking is believed to be an “isolated incident.”

Haoxiang Feng, 33, of Toronto, is charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.