Porsche impounded after teen with learner's licence caught going 187 km/h in Vancouver: police

A "youth" with a learner's licence was clocked driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit in a Porsche in Vancouver early Wednesday morning, according to police, who say the luxury vehicle was impounded.

In a social media post, the Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Section said the driver was pulled over around 1 a.m. after being caught going 187 km/h on Southwest Marine Drive, where the limit is 80 km/h. Four other "youths" were passengers in the car, police noted.

"So many things can go wrong at this speed! We are thankful our VPD officers were able to intervene before something irreversible happened," the department said in a separate Twitter post.

In addition to the excessive speeding, the driver appears to have run afoul of restrictions placed on drivers with a leaner's licence, who are prohibited from driving between midnight and 5 a.m. and must be supervised by a licensed driver who is over 25 years old.

According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one in four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.

Penalties for speeding increase depending on how fast a driver is caught going above the limit, with fines ranging from $138 to $483. Going more than 40 km/h over the limit results in an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment, leaving the driver on the hook to pay for towing and storage fees.