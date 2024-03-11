iHeartRadio

Porsche unveils one of the fastest road cars in the world, featuring a 1,000-horsepower 'launch control' button


image.jpg
Porsche today introduced the most powerful production, or mass-produced, car it has ever made. The electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two race track speed record for an electric car. It even beat one set by a Tesla Model S by a gigantic 18 seconds.
12