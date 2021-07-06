Port Alberni firefighters extinguish car fire in forested area

Firefighters in Port Alberni were able to prevent a forest fire from starting Monday after a car burst into flames along Franklin River Road on the way to Bamfield.

According to Port Alberni Fire Chief Mike Owens, the car caught on fire shortly after 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the blaze was spreading into the nearby trees.

Crews were already dealing with another fire in the Roger Creek area and were able to divert resources.

“Our engine company was able to action it quickly and able to put the fire out,” Owens says.

The fire scene was actually outside of Port Alberni’s response area but the chief says they attended anyways knowing it could have quickly spread.

“With the fire danger rating that we’re experiencing right now, we’re being hyper vigilant in responding,” he says. “We felt like it was close enough to city assets that we responded in conjunction with BC Wildfire [Service].”

The vehicle is considered a write-off but Owens says damage to the bush was limited.