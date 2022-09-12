Port Alberni RCMP identify 'several suspects' after bear-spray attack at fairgrounds
Mounties say they have identified "several suspects" after a group of people were attacked with bear spray at a fair in Port Alberni, B.C.
Police say the incident Saturday at the Alberni District Fall Fair appeared to be targeted, but "several bystanders were heavily affected" by the bear spray, according to a statement Monday from the Port Alberni RCMP.
Paramedics treated those who were injured on scene, police said.
"Although not all intended victims have been located, several suspects are identified," the local RCMP detachment said.
Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has photos, video or information about the incident.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
The local detachment said 19 people were taken into police custody over the fall fair weekend, though not all of the arrests were related to incidents at the fairgrounds.
