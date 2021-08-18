Port Alberni RCMP searching for truck that allegedly damaged rainbow crosswalk

Port Alberni RCMP are on the lookout for a truck that reportedly damaged a rainbow crosswalk last week.

Mounties say the Ford pickup truck damaged the symbolic crosswalk at the corner of 4th Avenue and Argyle Street on Aug. 10.

The truck is described as being dark-coloured, and is raised with a suspension lift kit. It also has an LED light bar mounted on the top of the cab, and has aftermarket rims installed on the wheels.

Anyone with information on the truck or its owner is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP non-emergency line at 250-723-2424.