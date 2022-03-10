Port Alberni RCMP urge drivers not to pass school buses

Mounties on Vancouver Island are reminding drivers not to pass school buses that are unloading children.

Port Alberni RCMP say that in the first few months of 2022, police have already received eight complaints of cars failing to stop for school buses.

Mounties add that it's nearing the middle of the school year, and that drivers have had plenty of time to adjust for school buses that are loading and unloading.

"Safety around school buses is a priority for officers," said Const. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP.

Police say that school buses in Port Alberni are outfitted with exterior cameras, which can record vehicles, licence plates, and drivers who pass stopped school buses.

Drivers who fail to stop for a school bus can face a fine of $368 and three demerit points on their licence, Mounties add.

"We work with the school district to follow up with the owners of the vehicles," said Johns. "We believe that with continued education we can stop these potentially dangerous offences from occurring."