Port Alberni to host Canadian 'oldtimers' baseball championships after local team becomes a hit

Baseball is usually thought of as a younger person's game. But for many, the love of the sport never goes away – no matter how old you are.

In Port Alberni, Kelly McGiffin built what some call a time machine in his backyard.

Players as old as 63, 68 and even their 70s gather at the the backyard facility.

"I’m 74 years old," said Gary Cathers.

It’s not really a time machine.

"We call this the Cubs Training Centre," said McGiffin.

It’s a baseball training facility built with the goal of bringing baseball back to those who thought they had aged out of the sport.

There’s a gym, batting cage and a couch in case someone needs a sit down.

The goal was to get enough players together to start one 50+ team to play another team in Comox, B.C.

"It started to catch fire," said McGiffin.

Young and old, fathers and sons, all wanted to play. Enough players signed up to start a dedicated four-team, wooden bat league.

"So we had to come up with a set of rules that was going to be comfortable for everybody," said McGiffin.

Creating an even playing field for everyone on the field, no matter their age.

"It’s the greatest game on earth," said 63-year-old Brent Tall. "If you would have asked me when I was a kid if I would be playing at my age, I wouldn’t have believed you."

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last summer, the Cubs formed a 57+ team and travelled to Halifax, N.S., for the Canadian National Oldtimers Baseball Federation Championships.

"Low and behold, we got into the finals," said McGiffin.

The team lost in a nail-biting four to three game, but the match planted a seed with the players.

"Somebody said we should host this, we can do a better job than they did," said McGiffin.

The idea came back to Port Alberni, then a committee was formed and a formal bid was submitted.

"The community has gotten behind it," said McGiffin. "We’re hosting the nationals and we’ve suddenly gotten two teams."

Port Alberni is now home to a team of players aged 57 and up, and a team of 60 and up.

This August, the Canadian National Oldtimers Championships will be hosted in the South Island city.

"I’m thrilled," said Willa Thorpe, director of parks, recreation and heritage for the City of Port Alberni.

"I think anytime we can host a national event, it is great for all of our community," she said.

The City of Port Alberni has committed $240,000 to upgrade two fields, Lon Miles Park and Recreation Stadium, ahead of the event.

"All ball teams that play at those fields will benefit," said Thorpe.

"It’s not just for the one event, and then those refurbishments go away. It’s great for everybody," she noted.

At 74 years young, Cathers says he's excited to bring the national competition to Vancouver Island.

"This opportunity to play in the nationals is just a dream come true, really," he said.

The tournament gives this group a chance to once again play a sport that they first fell in love with more than 60 years ago.

"We’re back on the field, back doing what you love," said Tall.

McGiffin says he would be happy to see more oldtimer leagues start up on the island and can be reached through his email address at kellymc30@shaw.ca or by phone at 905-928-9797 for advice.